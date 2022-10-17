FA Cup first round draw live as Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton, Ipswich, Portsmouth and rivals learn fate
The FA Cup first round draw live as Wednesday learn their fate. All the latest draw information such as when the draw takes place and the ball numbers.
The FA Cup trophy.
It is one of the key days in the football calendar as non-league clubs around the country get their first shot at some EFL giants when the draw for the FA Cup first round takes place. There have already been a number of shocks in the qualifying rounds of this season’s competition with former Football League stalwarts like Notts County and Scunthorpe United falling to surprise defeats against Coalville Town and South Shields respectively.
There are still some eye-catching names taking their place in the first round draw with non-league clubs like Oldham Athletic, York City and Wrexham all in the velvet bag - although the latter of that trio will face a replay against renowned giant-killers Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night. The Star will have the draw covered as the balls come out of the pot over the coming hours.
Follow the live blog below as the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton, Ipswich, Portsmouth and rivals learn their fates.
FA Cup first round draw LIVE
The all important ball numbers!
There are some big names to look out for in the draw and some renowned giant-killers too.
Here are the ball numbers:
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow AFC
5. Bolton Wanderers
6. Bradford City
7. Bristol Rovers
8. Burton Albion
9. Cambridge United
10. Carlisle United
11. Charlton Athletic
12. Cheltenham Town
13. Colchester United
14. Crawley Town
15. Crewe Alexandra
16. Derby County
17. Doncaster Rovers
18. Exeter City
19. Fleetwood Town
20. Forest Green Rovers
21. Gillingham
22. Grimsby Town
23. Harrogate Town
24. Hartlepool United
25. Ipswich Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Mansfield Town
29. Milton Keynes Dons
30. Morecambe
31. Newport County AFC
32. Northampton Town
33. Oxford United
34. Peterborough United
35. Plymouth Argyle
36. Port Vale
37. Portsmouth
38. Rochdale AFC
39. Salford City
40. Sheffield Wednesday
41. Shrewsbury Town
42. Stevenage
43. Stockport County
44. Sutton United
45. Swindon Town
46. Tranmere Rovers
47. Walsall
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester
50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde
51. King’s Lynn Town
52. York City
53. South Shields
54. Solihull Moors
55. Curzon Ashton
56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham
57. Altrincham or Gateshead
58. Chesterfield
59. Alvechurch
60. Buxton
61.Coalville Town
62. FC Halifax Town
63. Hereford
64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough
65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town
66. Maidenhead United
67. Eastleigh
68. Ebbsfleet United
69. Woking
70. Dagenham & Redbridge
71. Hendon or Chippenham Town
72. Weymouth
73. Oxford City
74. Bracknell Town
75. Boreham Wood
76. Barnet
77. Needham Market
78. Chelmsford City
79. Merthyr Town
80. Farnborough
Where and where to watch the draw live
The draw will take place on Monday night with the programme starting at 7pm on BBC Two. Fans will be able to follow along on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook Channels. BBC will also stream the programme on BBC iPlayer.
Or you can follow it here via The Star’s live blog!