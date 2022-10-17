The FA Cup trophy.

It is one of the key days in the football calendar as non-league clubs around the country get their first shot at some EFL giants when the draw for the FA Cup first round takes place. There have already been a number of shocks in the qualifying rounds of this season’s competition with former Football League stalwarts like Notts County and Scunthorpe United falling to surprise defeats against Coalville Town and South Shields respectively.

There are still some eye-catching names taking their place in the first round draw with non-league clubs like Oldham Athletic, York City and Wrexham all in the velvet bag - although the latter of that trio will face a replay against renowned giant-killers Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night. The Star will have the draw covered as the balls come out of the pot over the coming hours.

Follow the live blog below as the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton, Ipswich, Portsmouth and rivals learn their fates.