FA Cup first round draw live as Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton, Ipswich, Portsmouth and rivals learn fate

The FA Cup first round draw live as Wednesday learn their fate. All the latest draw information such as when the draw takes place and the ball numbers.

By Mark Carruthers
1 minute ago
The FA Cup trophy.

It is one of the key days in the football calendar as non-league clubs around the country get their first shot at some EFL giants when the draw for the FA Cup first round takes place. There have already been a number of shocks in the qualifying rounds of this season’s competition with former Football League stalwarts like Notts County and Scunthorpe United falling to surprise defeats against Coalville Town and South Shields respectively.

There are still some eye-catching names taking their place in the first round draw with non-league clubs like Oldham Athletic, York City and Wrexham all in the velvet bag - although the latter of that trio will face a replay against renowned giant-killers Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night. The Star will have the draw covered as the balls come out of the pot over the coming hours.

Follow the live blog below as the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton, Ipswich, Portsmouth and rivals learn their fates.

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

Show new updates
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 14:25

The all important ball numbers!

There are some big names to look out for in the draw and some renowned giant-killers too.

Here are the ball numbers:

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnsley

4. Barrow AFC

5. Bolton Wanderers

6. Bradford City

7. Bristol Rovers

8. Burton Albion

9. Cambridge United

10. Carlisle United

11. Charlton Athletic

12. Cheltenham Town

13. Colchester United

14. Crawley Town

15. Crewe Alexandra

16. Derby County

17. Doncaster Rovers

18. Exeter City

19. Fleetwood Town

20. Forest Green Rovers

21. Gillingham

22. Grimsby Town

23. Harrogate Town

24. Hartlepool United

25. Ipswich Town

26. Leyton Orient

27. Lincoln City

28. Mansfield Town

29. Milton Keynes Dons

30. Morecambe

31. Newport County AFC

32. Northampton Town

33. Oxford United

34. Peterborough United

35. Plymouth Argyle

36. Port Vale

37. Portsmouth

38. Rochdale AFC

39. Salford City

40. Sheffield Wednesday

41. Shrewsbury Town

42. Stevenage

43. Stockport County

44. Sutton United

45. Swindon Town

46. Tranmere Rovers

47. Walsall

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester

50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde

51. King’s Lynn Town

52. York City

53. South Shields

54. Solihull Moors

55. Curzon Ashton

56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham

57. Altrincham or Gateshead

58. Chesterfield

59. Alvechurch

60. Buxton

61.Coalville Town

62. FC Halifax Town

63. Hereford

64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough

65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town

66. Maidenhead United

67. Eastleigh

68. Ebbsfleet United

69. Woking

70. Dagenham & Redbridge

71. Hendon or Chippenham Town

72. Weymouth

73. Oxford City

74. Bracknell Town

75. Boreham Wood

76. Barnet

77. Needham Market

78. Chelmsford City

79. Merthyr Town

80. Farnborough

Monday, 17 October, 2022, 14:41

Where and where to watch the draw live

The draw will take place on Monday night with the programme starting at 7pm on BBC Two. Fans will be able to follow along on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook Channels. BBC will also stream the programme on BBC iPlayer.

Or you can follow it here via The Star’s live blog!

