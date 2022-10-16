Sheffield Wednesday picked up a 2-0 away win against Cambridge United. Striker Lee Gregory scored twice to help his side secure the three points.

The Owls remain 3rd in the table and are a point behind 2nd place Ipswich Town now. Here is a look at some of the latest news from around League One...

Derby County eye defender

Derby County are reportedly keen on Middlesbrough full-back Darnell Fisher. According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the defender is on the Rams’ radar ahead of the January transfer window.

The former Preston North End man has struggled for game time so far this season at the Riverside Stadium. He worked under Derby boss Paul Warne during a spell at Rotherham United during the 2016/17 campaign.

Bristol Rovers coach leaves

Bristol Rovers coach Kevin Bond has left his role as first-team coach, as announced by their official club website. He has worked under Joey Barton at the Memorial Ground since August 2021.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and QPR man has said: “Last season was probably the most amazing year I’ve experienced in football. To move from where we were at Christmas to promotion on the last day of the season was truly remarkable. I thought I’d seen most things in football but watching that seventh goal go in will stay with me forever. Now is the right time for me to leave.”

Plymouth Argyle boss eyed

Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher has become the latest name to be linked with the West Brom managerial vacancy. The 39-year-old has done an impressive job in charge of the Pilgrims and they sit top of the third tier table.

Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon that he is under consideration by the Baggies. They made the decision to sack ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce last week after their poor start to the season.

Accrington Stanley let trio leave