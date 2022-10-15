Owls boss Darren Moore had spoken in recent weeks about his satisfaction with Gregory’s efforts despite the forward’s perceived struggles in front of goal.

The former Stoke City man had only one goal for the season leading into Wednesday’s trip to Cambridgeshire but had been praised for lively, tireless all-round performances in bringing teammates into play.

But goals are a striker’s currency, Moore said, and Gregory’s double can serve to fire him onto a goal glut, he hopes.

Lee Gregory bagged a brace in Sheffield Wednesday's 2-0 win at Cambridge United.

“We said coming into the game I wanted Greggers to score,” Moore told The Star. “From a striker’s point of view – and they shouldn’t – they pride themselves on scoring goals.

“He took that goal really well today and I’m so pleased he got two goals. He’s been so confident in the last few weeks but that’s even more so now. I’m really pleased and he took his goals so well.”

Now 34, he scored 16 league goals last season to take the mantle as Wednesday’s top scorer and bagged his brace from only three shots at The Abbey.

The Owls have had 15 different scorers throughout the squad this time out and throughout his perceived drought, Gregory has not dropped in confidence.

“I spoke to him,” Moore said. “I told him not to get too uptight or caught up with it because he is giving the team so much. Yes of course he wants to score goals but he was always giving us so much more in terms of what he gives the team, his work rate, his energy.

“He links up play, we can play it up to him and we link up front or get runners off the back of him.

“Not only that, he’s a threat in the box. I told him with all those characteristics, they’re ticking the boxes of what we want. The beautiful thing is that the chances are there and the law of averages say he’ll score.