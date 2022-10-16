There was commotion late on in the Owls’ pre-match warm-up, when talisman defender Liam Palmer received lengthy treatment on what appeared to be his hamstring having gone down after a heading drill.

The Scotland international was able to recover to start and complete 90 minutes, claiming an assist for Lee Gregory’s match-sealing second goal.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer came through an injury in the warm-up to play a full part in their win at Cambridge.

And there was further concern in the defence mid-way through the first half when Michael Ihiekwe also received lengthy treatment after a collision in the Owls’ penalty box.

Neither issue came as too much of a concern to Owls boss Darren Moore.

“I think it was just cramp,” he told The Star on Palmer’s issue. “We got him in and asked him the question but he said he felt OK to play.

“Then Icky went down in the game and I thought he was going to have to come off, but that was just a bit of a spasm and he was alright.

“I thought I was going to have to bring Mark McGuinness on after 20 minutes, but he said, ‘No gaffer it’s just a bit of spasm’.

“When you’re talking players of that experience and ilk, you trust they know their bodies. When you’re talking to the younger ones you’re a bit more concerned because they’re experiencing things for the first time.

