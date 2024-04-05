As the Championship season edges closer to its climax, fans of a number of clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Huddersfield will have their eyes on next season ticket prices. As of yet, the trio do not yet know what division they will be playing in next season.

Leeds are still battling both Leicester and Ipswich for one of the two automatic promotion spots, while Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield both currently occupy two of the three relegation places as they look to avoid the dismay of dropping into the third-tier of English football. With everything still to play for at both ends of the table, we take a look at the season ticket prices for every team next season. Take a look to see where the Owls ranked (courtesy of information from statista).