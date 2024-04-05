All 24 Championship season ticket prices: how Sheffield Wednesday compare to Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Hull & rivals

A look at the Championship season ticket prices to see where Sheffield Wednesday currently rank ahead of next season

As the Championship season edges closer to its climax, fans of a number of clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Huddersfield will have their eyes on next season ticket prices. As of yet, the trio do not yet know what division they will be playing in next season.

Leeds are still battling both Leicester and Ipswich for one of the two automatic promotion spots, while Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield both currently occupy two of the three relegation places as they look to avoid the dismay of dropping into the third-tier of English football. With everything still to play for at both ends of the table, we take a look at the season ticket prices for every team next season. Take a look to see where the Owls ranked (courtesy of information from statista).

Cheapest adult season ticket: £242

1. 24. Queens Park Rangers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £242 Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £249

2. 23. Huddersfield Town

Cheapest adult season ticket: £249 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250

3. 22. Coventry City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £299

4. 21. Cardiff City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £299 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

