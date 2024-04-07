Gassama wasn’t meant to feature as heavily as he did at Loftus Road after being named on the bench for the clash with QPR, however an unfortunate early injury to Ian Poveda meant that he was on the pitch within half an hour of the game kicking off.

The young former Paris Saint-Germain attacker scored the first and set up the second in the capital, but Wednesday probably should have had more than just a couple of goals given the game played out - though they could well have conceded, too. You can take a look at the highlights from the game in the video at the top of the page.

Wednesdayites were in fine fettle once again as well, singing pretty much non-stop all afternoon, and after the game the players showed their appreciation as they celebrated together before heading home. Check out the videos below for those scenes, as well as some of Danny Röhl’s reaction to the result: