Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls ran out 2-0 winners at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon, with Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba getting the goals in the capital in what was a lacklustre display from the hosts.

Cifuentes’ side are still only four points ahead of the drop zone as things stand, and are by no means home and dry, and he believes that his players maybe weren’t prepared enough for the visit of Danny Röhl and his team.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very disappointed, especially with myself as well,” he said afterwards. “I didn't prepare my team well enough for the kind of game I knew it would be. We were not good at all. I was very disappointed about the result and the game. A very disappointing game…

"We tried during the whole week to get the guys to understand it was a very difficult game, probably the most difficult of the season. It looked like Sheffield Wednesday were playing for their lives. Unfortunately, I was not good enough to convinve my players that today needed this kind of intensity.