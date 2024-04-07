‘Destroy the game’ – Honest QPR boss shoulders blame after defeat to ‘aggressive’ Sheffield Wednesday
The Owls ran out 2-0 winners at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon, with Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba getting the goals in the capital in what was a lacklustre display from the hosts.
Cifuentes’ side are still only four points ahead of the drop zone as things stand, and are by no means home and dry, and he believes that his players maybe weren’t prepared enough for the visit of Danny Röhl and his team.
"I'm very disappointed, especially with myself as well,” he said afterwards. “I didn't prepare my team well enough for the kind of game I knew it would be. We were not good at all. I was very disappointed about the result and the game. A very disappointing game…
"We tried during the whole week to get the guys to understand it was a very difficult game, probably the most difficult of the season. It looked like Sheffield Wednesday were playing for their lives. Unfortunately, I was not good enough to convinve my players that today needed this kind of intensity.
"The quality of the game was poor, I want my squad to put the ball on the ground and try to play but they plays in a very aggressive way in terms of basing everything on counter-pressing and trying to destroy the game of the opponent. We didn't understand what was required and that's disappointing. Perhaps today I didn't prepare the team well enough to understand this is required."