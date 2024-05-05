There was euphoria, elation and relief reverberating around the away contingent at the Stadium of Light as Sheffield Wednesday’s sealed their Championship status with a 2-0 win at Sunderland.

Danny Rohl’s men travelled to the North East knowing a draw would bring a successful end to their battle against relegation - but they went a step further as first-half goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass were enough to give Wednesday all three points against a well below-par Black Cats side.

Memorable away wins at Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers may well have played a part in helping avoid an immediate return to League One - but there is no doubt the Hillsborough faithful were equally significant as they roared the Owls to wins over the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Plymouth Argyle in recent weeks and months.