Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds described Sheffield Wednesday’s goals as ‘so avoidable’ as the Owls breezed past Sunderland to secure Championship survival on the final day.

The Black Cats had nothing to play for - as has been the case for a number of weeks - and it showed, as Wednesday controlled the game from the start. Once Danny Rohl’s men went in front through Liam Palmer, only a short spell before Josh Windass doubled the lead, threatened to swing the match in the home side’s favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For interim boss Dodds, it was a performance typical of the past couple of months since it appeared unlikely they would trouble any of the play-off spots and he looked at both ends of the pitch against Wednesday for reasoning behind this particular defeat at least.

“I’ve said to the group that we are where we are in the table and we deserve it, to be brutally honest I don’t think the table lies. We haven’t given the fans enough to cheer about, not just in my tenure across the entire season. There have been too many games this season where we haven’t lost the game, I feel like we’ve handed it to the opposition.

“I felt that today, in terms of two goals that were so avoidable and then in front of goal, it’s been a real consistent theme across the season that we’ve been really snatchy in front of goal and not looked comfortable.