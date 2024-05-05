Senior Sheffield Wednesday man 'quietly confident' Danny Röhl will stay on as manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass earned a vital 2-0 win at Sunderland on a day all the relegation-threatened teams around Wednesday won. It capped a remarkable comeback achievement in coming back from the worst-ever start to a Championship season.

Now plans start in earnest as the club looks ahead to next season. They come amid fan nervousness over the future of Röhl, who has spoken a number of times about the assurances he needs from club hierarchy to continue and ‘take Sheffield Wednesday to the next level’.

Club skipper Bannan revealed to The Star after the Sunderland win that he had held primary discussions over a new contract to extend his time at S6 into a 10th year. He has praised Röhl no end during the German’s six months with the club and believes with him at the helm, the Owls can mount a promotion push next season.

Asked whether he was confident Röhl will stay on through the summer and into next season, Bannan said: “I am.

“Obviously I don’t know the exact talks that have gone on with the chairman and the manager but I think they’ve got a great relationship. The chairman knows he’s got a top, top manager and half the country is speaking about him. Once you’ve got someone like that it’s important you keep hold of him.