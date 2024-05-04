Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was inevitable that Danny Rohl would be fielding questions about his immediate future after securing another season in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday, against all odds.

Wednesday already looked dead and buried when he came in to replace Xisco Munoz in October and even with a lift in results, it appeared on a number of occasions that the Owls had simply left themselves with too much to do and a return to League One appeared likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rohl, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, looks on as he sits on the bench prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium of Light on May 04, 2024 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

However, Wednesday continued to bounce back, led by Rohl and his newly confidence-infused squad, Owls fans’ undeniable faith in their new hero was rewarded with a 2-0 win in Sunderland which confirmed survival on the final day.

Just turned 35, Rohl is now one of the hottest names in football coaching and is certain to have a number of suitors in the summer, perhaps even Sunderland who have already been credited with interest in the German.

With this being his first job in management, having made his name as an assistant at the highest level, Rohl will be very careful about what happens next. He has already stated that he would like to see improvements at Wednesday going forward, in terms of facilities and recruitment but for now he was allowing himself the opportunity to celebrate a job very-well-done before any attention turns to next season.

"You know what it means to me today, so I will not speak about my future, I want to enjoy and then we will see what we can do, or not. I have had one meeting with the chairman this week and we will then have more meetings as soon as possible and then we will see,” he said after the Owls’ 2-0 win, thanks to goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad