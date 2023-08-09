Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that George Byers is ready to start against Hull City on Saturday if selected.

Byers returned to the Wednesday bench on Tuesday night as the Owls saw off Stockport County via a penalty shootout, although didn’t make it onto the field of play following his absence from the opening game of the Championship against Southampton.

The Wednesday manager said that the plan had been to get the popular midfielder on in the second half of the game, but with the team chasing a goal he instead brought on Sean Fusire to play out wide in order to try and cause problems from wide positions.

Liam Palmer was another player who made the bench but didn’t feature as he continues his recovery from minor surgery over the summer, but it would appear that they’re both now in contention for the trip to the MKM Stadium.

“George wasn’t 100% before the last game,” Xisco explained. “I was going to give him a little bit of time in this one - maybe 30 or 35 minutes because he’s ready - but I was thinking about Sean because I wanted to give more velocity to the side to try and get more fouls, win more freekicks from one-on-ones because we needed more people in the last part.

"With Palmer and George they’re both ready to maybe start the next game.”