Reported Sheffield Wednesday target makes transfer decision ahead of planned move

Former Sochaux attacker, Moussa Doumbia, was linked with Sheffield Wednesday over the summer, but it looks like he’ll be heading elsewhere.

The 28-year-old Mali international is one of the many names that the Owls have reportedly shown an interest in in recent months as Xisco looks to add to his Wednesday squad, however with interest from Saudi Arabia it was always potentially going to be a tough deal to get done.

Now, according to Foot Mercato in France, the former Reims man has ‘chosen his future destination’, and is due to sign a two-year deal with Al Adalah as they look to push for promotion back into the Saudi Pro League following last season’s relegation.

Journalist, Sebastien Denis, said on Twitter today, “Moussa Doumbia, who also had an offer from Saint-Etienne, will sign in the Saudi second division with Al Adalah for two years despite competition from Al Fateh. The Mali international is expected in Saudi Arabia in the next few hours.”

After a quiet start to the summer Wednesday have had a busy few weeks on the transfer front, and last week Devis Vasquez became the seventh signing of Xisco’s tenure at the club - there are still expected to be more to come.