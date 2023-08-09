News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
“Hugely disappointed” boss breaks silence over Berge Burnley transfer
Massive manhunt underway after driver stabbed near play centre
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

Reported Sheffield Wednesday target makes transfer decision ahead of planned move

Former Sochaux attacker, Moussa Doumbia, was linked with Sheffield Wednesday over the summer, but it looks like he’ll be heading elsewhere.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:38 BST

The 28-year-old Mali international is one of the many names that the Owls have reportedly shown an interest in in recent months as Xisco looks to add to his Wednesday squad, however with interest from Saudi Arabia it was always potentially going to be a tough deal to get done.

Now, according to Foot Mercato in France, the former Reims man has ‘chosen his future destination’, and is due to sign a two-year deal with Al Adalah as they look to push for promotion back into the Saudi Pro League following last season’s relegation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Journalist, Sebastien Denis, said on Twitter today, “Moussa Doumbia, who also had an offer from Saint-Etienne, will sign in the Saudi second division with Al Adalah for two years despite competition from Al Fateh. The Mali international is expected in Saudi Arabia in the next few hours.”

After a quiet start to the summer Wednesday have had a busy few weeks on the transfer front, and last week Devis Vasquez became the seventh signing of Xisco’s tenure at the club - there are still expected to be more to come.

Doumbia played 34 games in Ligue 2 in France last season, scoring 11 goals for Sochaux before it was decided that he’d move on at the end of his contract.

Related topics:Saudi Arabia