Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, has reiterated that Owls striker, Michael Smith, is an important player for the side this season

The forward was missing from the side that overcame Stockport County at the death on Tuesday night, winning via a penalty shootout to book their spot in the second round of the competition, though it turned out that he’d been due to start.

Smith complained of feeling ill in the hours before the game was due to get underway, and a decision was made that he’d be left out and Lee Gregory would take his place up top.

And while the Owls boss said that he couldn’t categorically say that ‘Smudga’ – or any other player – will be at the club by the time the window ends, he says his focus is on incomings rather than outgoings.

“For us he’s one of our important players, and he scored 20 goals last season,” he told the media. “Right now we are only thinking about bringing players in, because we need more players…

“My focus is on improving the team, the team needs this. But I can’t say anything for sure, if tomorrow a team arrives and pays £5m for him then what can I do? This is the situation.

“Right now the situation is that he is one of the important players - like I say, last season he scored 20 goals.”