‘A big step’ – New Sheffield Wednesday signing revels in S6 arrival

Di’Shon Bernard, one of Sheffield Wednesday’s many summer arrivals, says that joining the Owls is a ‘big step’ for him in his career.

The Jamaica international completed his move to Hillsborough last month following a decision that his time at Manchester United would come to an end, and after a solid performance in the CONCACAF Gold Cup he opted to make S6 his new home.

At 22-years-old there is still plenty of room for growth in Bernard’s career, and now that he’s sealed a permanent switch rather than his loan spells in recent years it gives him opportunity to improve in one place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think this is definitely a big step for me,” he told the club’s YouTube channel. “It’s a place with great history and good ambitions - somewhere that I can play and get better. It’s definitely a place where I thought I could learn.

“The manager was a big thing as well, he spoke to me, it felt like he really, really wanted me and knew what I was capable of and how he can push me to get better. That was a big positive…

“I’m quick, good on the ball, so hopefully I’ll be driving out a lot and this season I want to get a few goals, so hopefully the fans will see a few of them.”

Bernard made his debut for Wednesday on Tuesday night in the penalty shootout win over Stockport County, and will be eager to kick on this weekend if given a chance when he comes up against his former club, Hull City.