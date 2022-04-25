Windass hasn’t been in a Wednesday squad since the 2-0 win over Morecambe back in February after having a setback in his recovery, but is now on the brink of returning to action – potentially just in time for the Owls’ final two games of the season.

Despite getting just three starts in an injury-ravaged campaign, the striker has bagged four goals in League One, and will be desperate to add to that if given the opportunity before things draw to a close.

Windass made the trip to Wycombe Wanderers as a spectator in the disappointing 1-0 defeat, and Moore says that there’s a chance he makes the bench at Highbury.

Moore, also explained that there could be returns for a couple of others who weren’t in the squad at Adams Park, telling the media, “Jack Hunt was rested against Wycombe because there’s a lot of games… He’ll come back into contention for Tuesday and we’ll get ready again.

“Lewis Gibson missed out against Wycombe because of the five loans rule, and that’s the first time this season that’s happened – I had to concentrate on that one to make sure we didn’t put him down as a sixth one so that was the only reason he missed out.

“He’s fine, Jack Hunt will be find so they’ll both be in contention for Fleetwood on Tuesday.”

He went on to say, “We’ll probably have a look at Josh Windass and see… He’s been in and around training so we’ll see where he’s at. Josh won’t start but we’ll have a look in terms of contention for the squad.

“Dennis Adeniran will be another one too, depending on how the group are after Wycombe and how they recover – we’ll have a look at those going forward.”