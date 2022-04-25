Bumper Sheffield Wednesday crowd expected as Portsmouth request more tickets

The Owls may well need a win on the final day against Pompey to secure a spot in this season’s League One Play-Offs, and Wednesdayites are set to turn out in their numbers at Hillsborough to try and cheer them on to victory.

As things stand around 29,000 tickets have been sold for the encounter, with the visitors having requested 1,000 more for their supporters after selling out their original allocation of 2,100.

On Monday afternoon just 1,500 home tickets were left for purchase as Wednesday fans bought up tickets all over the ground, and things are looking good for what will be the biggest crowd of the season on the final day.

Portsmouth have finished the season quite strongly, however have only pride to play for as they go into their final two games, while Wednesday are under a bit of pressure following their defeat at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday fans have turned out in their numbers all season as the club boasts an average of around 22,000 at their home games – and they’ve sold out practically every away allocation over the course of the campaign.

Before Saturday there’s a huge game against Fleetwood Town on the horizon, but whatever happens at Highbury there is going to be thousands of fans in blue and white trying to roar them over the line in what they hope will end up being their penultimate home game of the season.