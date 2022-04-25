The Cod Army need to try and get a result against the Owls in their bid retain League One status for next season, and their boss insists that it’s going to be a battle at Highbury Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Speaking ahead of the game, Crainey said, “The remit is to stay above the line, regardless of how we do it, and I’m not too bothered how we stay above it, whether it’s on points or goal difference. We’ve got two games left, six points to play for, and it’s still in our own hands.

“We will go into the Sheffield Wednesday game with confidence now having gotten the late equaliser. There’s a buoyant mood in the camp so we need to maintain that and show it in the game on Tuesday.

“We need to make this game against Sheffield (Wednesday) count. They are going for the Play-Offs and need to win the game as well – so it’s going to be another battle and it’s one we are going to be ready for.”

Meanwhile, Fleetwood’s goalscorer over the weekend, Joe Garner, says that they’ll now be going into the game against Wednesday full of confidence on the back of a big point in their last game.

He said, “We are going to take that into Tuesday as we have a spring in our step and hopefully, keep our League One status… We’ve got two big games left, both are going to be tough, and we know we’ve got to be up for them.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey says they're up for a battle against Sheffield Wednesday. (Sam Fielding / PRiME Media Images)

“We’ve all been in football long enough to know that there are no easy games, they’ll come here, and they will be in for a right game – we will be ready. The lads will go out there and give it their all like they have done all season, and hopefully, it’s enough.”