Onen, 20, and Boateng, 23, were both snapped up by the Owls this month as the Wednesday boss keeps an eye on the future, with the duo currently playing for the club’s U23s.

But while the pair are part of Lee Bullen’s side for now, Moore insists that there will be chances for them to take the step up in the coming months, explaining that they’ll improve now that they’re on a full-time programme at Middlewood Road.

When The Star asked about the situation regarding the attacking midfielder and full back, Moore said, “With them joining, there is a genuine opportunity for them to step into the first-team…

“There are parts of their game that we like. There are parts of their game that we don't like. It is about giving them an opportunity to work in a full-time programme. We believe they will improve with the contact time.

“Over the weeks and months that go by, it will be down to their impact and progression and the bits of quality we see in there. There is potential for them here and they have both got the capabilities of doing it.

“They will get their bodies stronger and better. They will progress over the weeks. I am quietly confident about both of them and we will see how they progress.”

Jayden Onen signed for Sheffield Wednesday this month. (via swfc.co.uk)

The Wednesday boss also revealed that the moving of the U23’s 2-2 draw against Hull City was a decision that was made so he could watch the game himself, saying, “We moved the last U23s game so we could get eyes on them. I studied the game and saw one or two of the youngsters. The 23s are one step away from the first-team. That group of players has to be at a level where the can compete with the first-team players.”