The Star revealed back in September that the defender, who recently turned 23, had started a trial spell with the Owls, with Lee Bullen looking at him as both a right back and a centre back.

‘Bully’ spoke highly of the former TNS man, likening him to former Wednesday youngster, Osaze Urhoghide, and it has now been revealed that he also spent time training with Darren Moore’s first team during his trial period.

A statement from the club this morning read, “Kwame Boateng has joined Sheffield Wednesday after spending the first half of the season with our Under-23s. The defender has been a regular this season for Lee Bullen’s squad on a trialist basis.

“The youngster, who spent his academy years with Bradford before going on to represent the likes of Harrogate, Farsley Celtic, Ossett United and most recently Welsh side The New Saints, has now joined the Owls on a permanent contract.

“During our 23s’ league campaign so far, Boateng has made four appearances in total. The London product has also trained with the first team through his trial period.”

Given his age, it is likely that Boateng will spend time with the U23s whilst remaining an option for Moore’s first team given the current defensive crisis – with the defender having more years of football under his belt compared to some of the younger players in the Owls setup.