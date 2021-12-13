Sheffield Wednesday fans spilled onto the pitch against Crewe Alexandra.

There were problems at Gresty Road during the Owls’ 2-0 win over Crewe on Saturday, with several supporters spilling onto the field while the game was underway.

Wednesday have condemned the actions as ‘unacceptable’ in a statement that read, “Sheffield Wednesday are reminding supporters of their conduct at all fixtures following unacceptable scenes during our game against Crewe on Saturday.

“Numerous visiting supporters invaded the field of play at Gresty Road whilst celebrating goals. This behaviour is fundamentally against the law and contrary to ground regulations at every stadium in the country. These actions are also unsafe, and more so in the current climate.

“Whilst the club would never seek to curb regular goal celebrations, we absolutely condemn at all times any supporter leaving the stand and entering the pitch area.

“In addition, such actions can significantly impact future ticket allocations for away fixtures.

“We are currently liaising with officials from Crewe in a bid to identify those responsible and underline that anyone proven of any offence relating to the above will be subject to strict sanctions in line with EFL and FA regulations including bans from all football stadia.

“Thank you for your co-operation.”