Sheffield Wednesday are close to selling out their increased allocation for the preseason friendly away at York City next month.

The Owls are set to face the Minstermen, including former Owl David Stockdale, on July 8th at 1.30pm in the first of their preseason friendlies, and – as always – there is a big demand from Wednesdayites looking to make the trip to the LNER Community Stadium.

Fans quickly bought up the original allocation given to them by the hosts, and now there are just over 100 tickets left up for grabs as they hope to potentially get a first look at the new manager should they be appointed in the next week or so.

A statement from the club this week read, “The Owls have received an additional 1,000 tickets for our pre-season friendly with York… Wednesday travel to the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday 8 July. Our original allocation of 2,000 tickets sold out on the first day of sales on Monday.”

Meanwhile, 2,898 tickets were made available for Wednesday’s visit to the Technique Stadium to face Chesterfield on July 11th, and that allotment is also expected to sell out as the Owls make the short trip through to S41.