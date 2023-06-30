Sheffield Wednesday secure first summer signing as popular defender returns to S6

Sheffield Wednesday have completed their first signing of the summer, with Reece James joining the club from Blackpool.

The defender enjoyed a strong campaign on loan with the Owls last time out, playing 34 games for the club in all competitions as he helped them gain promotion out of League One.

It was reported recently by The Star that talks were underway between his club, Blackpool, and the Owls as they sought to get a deal done, and now it has been confirmed that he’s put pen to paper on a deal at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club read, “The Owls have completed the permanent signing of Reece James from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

“James spent last season on loan with Wednesday and was a key member of the squad as we gained promotion back to the Championship.

“The versatile Manchester United product scored a vital goal against Peterborough in the play-off semi-final second leg at Hillsborough as the Owls overturned a 4-0 deficit to reach Wembley.”

James had been eager to make the move permanent following a thoroughly enjoyable loan spell at S6, and even the departure of Darren Moore doesn’t seem to have put any doubt in his mind about where he wanted to be for the 2023/24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, his former club said on their website, “The Club would like to thank Reece for all of his efforts in tangerine, and wishes him the very best for the future.”