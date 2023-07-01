The Owls broke a whole host of records in 2022/23, with Darren Moore’s side securing promotion via the play-offs after a wild ride of a season that saw them miss out on the top two despite looking for long periods like they’d be title contenders.

Form came and went, goals flowed and then they didn’t, but throughout it all was one constant - the fans. They sold out away stadiums up and down the country as they got behind their team, and there’s no doubt that they played their part in the fact that Wednesday won more away games in the last campaign than ever before.