27 brilliant photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans from a memorable 2022/23 season

Sheffield Wednesday fans have turned up in numbers all season, and there have been some brilliant photos along the way...

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

The Owls broke a whole host of records in 2022/23, with Darren Moore’s side securing promotion via the play-offs after a wild ride of a season that saw them miss out on the top two despite looking for long periods like they’d be title contenders.

Form came and went, goals flowed and then they didn’t, but throughout it all was one constant - the fans. They sold out away stadiums up and down the country as they got behind their team, and there’s no doubt that they played their part in the fact that Wednesday won more away games in the last campaign than ever before.

Here are some of the best pictures of Wednesdayites from the season just gone, in no particular order...

Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23

Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23 Photo: Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23

Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23 Photo: Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23

Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23 Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23

Sheffield Wednesday fans in 2022/23 Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

