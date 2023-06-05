Sheffield Wednesday’s new 23/24 kit available via raffle before sale begins

Sheffield Wednesday have made an exclusive range of 23/24 signed home shirts available ahead of them officially going on sale.

It’s expected that, unlike previous years, the Owls’ new jersey will be available shortly after the conclusion of the previous campaign, with the club acting quickly to launch it on their victory parade last week.

Now, before they go on sale in the club shop, Wednesday have confirmed that a select amount will be up for grabs via raffle – giving supporters the chance to bag a genuine collector’s item.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club explained the situation on Monday, saying, “Wednesdayites have the chance to win one of our limited play-off final celebration shirts by entering a raffle hosted by The Fan Cave.

“The Owls launched our 2023/24 Championship home shirt during the promotion parade this week, specially adorned with ‘2022/23 League 1 Play-Off Winners’.

“The shirts are a one-off, unique part of history - and will give the lucky winners a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of SWFC memorabilia.

“Each shirt has been signed individually by the respective player, on the front and back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad