Former Sheffield Wednesday man may consider retirement after latest club exit

Aiden McGeady, who spent some time on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, may be considering retirement this summer after leaving Hibernian.

Now 37, the winger will be back on the market as a free agent at the end of this month, with Hibs opting against handing him a new contract following a season that has been blighted by injury.

He managed to make just 14 appearances for the club after joining Lee Johnson’s side last year, spending the start and the end of the season on the sidelines after admitting in January that he had considered ‘packing it in completely’.

With that in mind, his exit from the Scottish side after missing the last seven games of the campaign may lead to more contemplation about his playing career – he’s managed just 23 league appearances in the last two seasons combined.