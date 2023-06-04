Sheffield Wednesday boss praised as defender seeks Owls reunion

Reece James heaped praise on Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, saying that the play-offs showed how much belief the team had in him.

The Owls boss masterminded Wednesday’s remarkable second leg turnaround against Peterborough United through bold selection choices and meticulous preparation, ultimately getting his just rewards as his side secured promotion into the Championship.

One player who played a big role in that was defender, Reece James, and after admitting that he’d love to be back at Hillsborough next season following his loan spell, he spoke highly of Moore the manager and Moore the person.

“I’ve worked with Darren before,” he told The Star. “I was with him at Doncaster (Rovers) and I absolutely loved it. He’s an incredible person, an incredible gaffer, and I think every player showed their respect in the second leg of the play-offs - everyone worked for him, everyone wanted to fight for exactly what he believed in and what we could achieve.

“Finally we got exactly what he expected, and hopefully we can kick on from there, and the club can kick on from there. The main thing was achieved, and that was promotion.”