A busy summer for Sheffield Wednesday is expected as they look to bolster their ranks, and it’s thought that young defender, Regan Poole, is on their radar.

The 24-year-old former Manchester United academy man will be a free agent in a few weeks’ time after his Lincoln City contract expires, and it’s thought that he’s on the lookout for a club higher up the English Football League pyramid.

Poole has done well since leaving Old Trafford, making a name for himself with the Imps in a very short space of time – winning both their Player and Players’ Player of the Season award in his first full campaign at the club.

Now, after playing 56 games across all competitions in 2022/23, he’s ready for his next challenge, and The Star is led to believe that he’s one player that has been under consideration as Darren Moore weighs up his moves ahead of the new season.

Though naturally a right back, Poole has been utilised as central defender of late at Lincoln and is equally adept in either position – something that would lean into Moore’s desire to have versatile players with the ability to play in multiple roles.

Despite being just 24, the former MK Dons defender has already got 250 senior games under his belt, and even made his European debut with a late cameo for United in 2016.