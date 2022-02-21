Sheffield Wednesday’s major defensive boost ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

The Owls were due to play Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening in a game that would have given them an opportunity to pick up three more points and clamber back into the Play-Off positions, however the game was called off due to damage caused by the recent weather.

And while there will be disappointment for Moore and his team with regards to the game being postponed, it does mean that his injured players have more time to recover and potentially get back in contention.

Lewis Gibson’s successful return to action in the 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers means that Moore can once again select three actual centre backs as centre backs if he wishes, with Gibson, Jordan Storey and Ciaran Brennan all now fit and available, with Sam Hutchinson potentially in line for a return from injury after missing the Rovers match.

On top of that, it would appear that both Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley are closing in on their respective returns to action in blue and white, however it may be that this weekend’s game comes too soon for them.

Meanwhile, up front, Moore stated that that top scorer, Lee Gregory, could be considered for the Fleetwood game tomorrow, and the extra days between matches now will give him that bit more time to recover.

The Owls do still have Harlee Dean, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran, Josh Windass, Olamide Shodipo, Tyreece John-Jules and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing out with various ailments – which is not a short list – but there does now appear to be light at the end of the tunnel.

Lewis Gibson played his first Sheffield Wednesday minutes since October in the win over Doncaster Rovers.

Hutchinson and Gregory were the only two names that Moore said could potentially return against the Cod Army before that game was called off, and he’ll reveal later this week whether that list grows now that the next game is on Saturday rather than Tuesday.