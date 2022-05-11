Gregory had a tremendous end to the 2021/22 season on a personal level, however was left disappointed with the rest of his teammates as they missed out on a place at Wembley following this week’s 2-1 aggregate defeat to Sunderland.

Now, with Wednesday's season at an end, it has been confirmed that the 33-year-old has been nominated for both the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award, as well as the EFL Player of the Month award for his efforts in July.

The league said of the number nine, “Scored seven of Wednesday’s 14 goals in the month. His guile and craft, clever positioning and experience were evident in the clever volley at MK Dons, a deft flick against Portsmouth and a delightfully diverse hat-trick at Fleetwood.”

In the PFA vote he’s been nominated alongside Scott Twine, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Will Keane and Sam Vokes, with Twine, Broadhead and Keane also in the running for the EFL award.

Meanwhile, Gregory’s manager, Darren Moore, is also up for the Manager of the Month gong for April after a strong finish to the regular campaign – though he’s up against Morecambe’s Derek Adams, Gareth Ainsworth of Wycombe Wanderers and this week’s opponent, Alex Neil.

The league said, “Thrilling 3-2 wins at MK Dons and Fleetwood, the first from 3-0 up, the second from 2-0 down, were part of a dynamic run into the play-offs from Moore’s men. Sixteen points from seven games were gained in the attacking style he loves.”