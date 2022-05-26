Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals confirm arrival of former Owl for 2022/23

Grant joins Kieran McKenna’s staff at the Tractor Boys alongside Martyn Pert and Charlie Turnbull ahead of the 2022/23 season, wasting no time in taking the next step in his football story following his Manchester United exit.

The former goalkeeper, who played for the Owls between 2007 and 2010, announced his retirement on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to the club’s official website after his move was confirmed, the 39-year-old said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to it.

“I know Kieran and Martyn having worked with them at Manchester United and I loved the work we were being given from a playing perspective. Now I am excited about working with them again, albeit in a different role.

“I feel really blessed that I have been able to make the decision to retire and go straight into an exciting role with Ipswich Town. Over the last few years, I have been preparing for this moment by obtaining my coaching licences, expanding my network and working on a business degree. It has all been with the intention of being in a good place for a smooth transition at this point in my career.

“I could not be joining a club with a more exciting footing than Ipswich either. There is new ownership, new direction, a driven manager and a squad that is also hungry to go and achieve things. As I say, I am excited to get to work and I will be ready for when the squad returns ahead of the new season.”