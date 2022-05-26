Lee Grant, 39, has been at Manchester United since 2018, acting as a homegrown back-up stopper and dipping his toe into academy coaching.
He played 145 times for Wednesday across three years – the most he achieved in a single stint with one club in his hugely successful career – and held the number one jersey at Hillsborough between 2007 and 2010.
In a statement on the United website, Grant paid testament to each of the clubs he had played for, including the Owls.
He said: “I’ve been extremely fortunate to play for some amazing clubs, Derby County, Oldham Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley, Stoke City and now to finish at the pinnacle – Manchester United.
“I’m thankful to each and every club for what they have given to me, each one has shaped me into who I am. The relationship with the supporters of these great clubs will always be one of my most treasured memories.
“Fulfilling a boyhood dream of playing for Manchester United was something I thought was out of reach, so to have achieved that fills me with great pride and emotion!
“Although I haven’t played as many games in the last four years, I’ve given everything to the group every single day on the training pitch and in the dressing room.
“As I move into the next stage of my career, I’m excited and hungry about the beginning of a new journey and the hard work that lies ahead!”