Lee Grant, 39, has been at Manchester United since 2018, acting as a homegrown back-up stopper and dipping his toe into academy coaching.

He played 145 times for Wednesday across three years – the most he achieved in a single stint with one club in his hugely successful career – and held the number one jersey at Hillsborough between 2007 and 2010.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Lee Grant has retired from football.

In a statement on the United website, Grant paid testament to each of the clubs he had played for, including the Owls.

He said: “I’ve been extremely fortunate to play for some amazing clubs, Derby County, Oldham Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley, Stoke City and now to finish at the pinnacle – Manchester United.

“I’m thankful to each and every club for what they have given to me, each one has shaped me into who I am. The relationship with the supporters of these great clubs will always be one of my most treasured memories.

“Fulfilling a boyhood dream of playing for Manchester United was something I thought was out of reach, so to have achieved that fills me with great pride and emotion!

“Although I haven’t played as many games in the last four years, I’ve given everything to the group every single day on the training pitch and in the dressing room.