It was confirmed on Thursday that the Scot, who played for Wednesday in the mid-70s, was no longer with us – and the club have paid their respects to a man who made almost 50 appearances in the club's colours.

A statement from the Owls on Thursday read, “Sheffield Wednesday are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Neil O’Donnell at the age of 72.

“The former Scottish youth international played 47 games for the Owls between 1975 and 1977, scoring two goals.

“The midfielder began his professional career with Norwich City in 1966, playing 64 games for the Canaries before switching to Gillingham.

“When Gills boss Len Ashurst made the move to Hillsborough, O’Donnell joined him and became a regular in the Owls line-up, making his debut against the side he had just left on 5 November 1975.

“The Glaswegian announced his decision to retire from football through injury in January 1977 and was granted a testimonial match at Hillsborough against his former club Norwich.

“After hanging up his boots, O’Donnell continued to reside in Sheffield and managed Sunday League side, Signpost FC, before moving into work away from football.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Neil’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”