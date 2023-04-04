Sheffield Wednesday may be leading League 1 but any slip-up could see them dropping from automatic promotion to a play-off battle.

It's the business end of the season in League 1 with promotion on the minds of the sides in the top half of the division, including Sheffield Wednesday .

The Owls are sitting pretty at the top of the table but second-placed Plymouth Argyle are only behind on goal difference and also have a game in hand on the leaders.

In fact, all four clubs directly below Wednesday in League 1 have a game in hand on the Yorkshire side with the top four only separated by a mere five points.

It means it's all to play for going into the final seven or eight fixtures of the season with the two automatic promotion spots up for grabs.

There's also room for drama towards the lower end of the top half with sides vying for a place in the playoffs for a chance of Wembley glory.

Here's how Sheffield Wednesday's remaining fixtures compare with League 1 rivals.

10th - Shrewsbury, 55 points Peterborough (H), Barnsley (A), Portsmouth (H), Plymouth Argyle (H), Bolton (A), Sheff Weds (H), Bristol Rovers (H), Lincoln City (A)

9th - Portsmouth, 61 points MK Dons (A), Morecambe (H), Shrewsbury Town (A), Oxford United (A), Accrington Stanley (H), Derby County (A), Wycombe Wandered (H)

8th - Wycombe Wanderers, 62 points Ipswich Town (A), Forest Green Rovers (H), Morecambe (A), Cambridge United (A), Lincoln City (H), Cheltenham Town (H), Portsmouth (A)

7th - Derby County Forest Green Rovers (A), MK Dons (H), Bristol Rovers (A), Exeter City (A), Burton Albion (H), Portsmouth (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A).