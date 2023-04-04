A look at how many points has proved to be enough to get promoted from League One over the past decade

Sheffield Wednesday remain top of the League One table as they eye promotion back to the Championship. The Owls lost in the play-offs last year to eventual winners Sunderland over two legs and are hoping to go up automatically this time around.

Darren Moore’s side are currently at the summit but have Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Barnsley breathing down their neck. They have also seen their form slump over recent weeks and they are now winless in their last five league outings.

With that in mind, here is a look at how many points has proved to be enough to finish 2nd in the third tier over the last 1 years....

2022 Rotherham, 90 points

2021 Peterborough, 87 points

2020 Rotherham, 62 points (points-per-game)

2019 Barnsley, 91 points