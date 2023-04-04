News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
32 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
4 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

How many points do Sheffield Wednesday need to finish 2nd? Last 10 seasons analysed - gallery

A look at how many points has proved to be enough to get promoted from League One over the past decade

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST

Sheffield Wednesday remain top of the League One table as they eye promotion back to the Championship. The Owls lost in the play-offs last year to eventual winners Sunderland over two legs and are hoping to go up automatically this time around.

Darren Moore’s side are currently at the summit but have Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Barnsley breathing down their neck. They have also seen their form slump over recent weeks and they are now winless in their last five league outings.

With that in mind, here is a look at how many points has proved to be enough to finish 2nd in the third tier over the last 1 years....

Rotherham, 90 points

1. 2022

Rotherham, 90 points Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales
Peterborough, 87 points

2. 2021

Peterborough, 87 points Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Rotherham, 62 points (points-per-game)

3. 2020

Rotherham, 62 points (points-per-game) Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Barnsley, 91 points

4. 2019

Barnsley, 91 points Photo: PA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3