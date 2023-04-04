The 14 senior players set to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer as things stand

The matches are dwindling and Sheffield Wednesday are in the final weeks of the League One season.
There’s an ocean of twists and turns still to come, but it won’t be too long before attention turns to the business of the summer - who comes in but vitally who heads out of the club.
Barry Bannan’s new deal is sewn up after he hit the required number of appearances to trigger another year - but what of everyone else?
1. Reece James
On loan from Championship Blackpool, James will spend the rest of the season at S6 subject to a recall clause in January. He has spoken about being open to the potential of a permanent switch to Wednesday but is under contract with the Tangerines until the summer of 2024 - with the club holding the option of a further year. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa
A defender approaching some of his best form again after injury woes, Iorfa has attracted interest from big-name Championship clubs in the past and would have little issue finding himself another club should he leave Wednesday this summer, you’d feel. Asked of whether there is any clause on his deal a few weeks back, he neither confirmed nor denied. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
3. Dennis Adeniran
A bright and talented 23-year-old midfielder who has enjoyed stop-start form either side of injuries during his time at Hillsborough, Adeniran’s contract is due to come to an end at the end of this, his second Wednesday season. He’s another whose deal may well include an extension clause of some sort - though that remains unclear. Photo: Harriet Massey
4. Callum Paterson
It is believed Callum Paterson’s Wednesday deal is up at the end of the season, with the Scotland international now into his third year with the club. Darren Moore spoke late last year about the club having entered into negotiations with the versatile forward but talks were shelved and have not yet been reignited. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis