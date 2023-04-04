News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
5 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
11 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
53 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

The 14 senior players set to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer as things stand

The matches are dwindling and Sheffield Wednesday are in the final weeks of the League One season.

By Alex Miller
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 22:28 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

There’s an ocean of twists and turns still to come, but it won’t be too long before attention turns to the business of the summer - who comes in but vitally who heads out of the club.

Barry Bannan’s new deal is sewn up after he hit the required number of appearances to trigger another year - but what of everyone else?

Let’s take a look.

On loan from Championship Blackpool, James will spend the rest of the season at S6 subject to a recall clause in January. He has spoken about being open to the potential of a permanent switch to Wednesday but is under contract with the Tangerines until the summer of 2024 - with the club holding the option of a further year.

1. Reece James

On loan from Championship Blackpool, James will spend the rest of the season at S6 subject to a recall clause in January. He has spoken about being open to the potential of a permanent switch to Wednesday but is under contract with the Tangerines until the summer of 2024 - with the club holding the option of a further year. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
A defender approaching some of his best form again after injury woes, Iorfa has attracted interest from big-name Championship clubs in the past and would have little issue finding himself another club should he leave Wednesday this summer, you’d feel. Asked of whether there is any clause on his deal a few weeks back, he neither confirmed nor denied.

2. Dominic Iorfa

A defender approaching some of his best form again after injury woes, Iorfa has attracted interest from big-name Championship clubs in the past and would have little issue finding himself another club should he leave Wednesday this summer, you’d feel. Asked of whether there is any clause on his deal a few weeks back, he neither confirmed nor denied. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
A bright and talented 23-year-old midfielder who has enjoyed stop-start form either side of injuries during his time at Hillsborough, Adeniran’s contract is due to come to an end at the end of this, his second Wednesday season. He’s another whose deal may well include an extension clause of some sort - though that remains unclear.

3. Dennis Adeniran

A bright and talented 23-year-old midfielder who has enjoyed stop-start form either side of injuries during his time at Hillsborough, Adeniran’s contract is due to come to an end at the end of this, his second Wednesday season. He’s another whose deal may well include an extension clause of some sort - though that remains unclear. Photo: Harriet Massey

Photo Sales
It is believed Callum Paterson’s Wednesday deal is up at the end of the season, with the Scotland international now into his third year with the club. Darren Moore spoke late last year about the club having entered into negotiations with the versatile forward but talks were shelved and have not yet been reignited.

4. Callum Paterson

It is believed Callum Paterson’s Wednesday deal is up at the end of the season, with the Scotland international now into his third year with the club. Darren Moore spoke late last year about the club having entered into negotiations with the versatile forward but talks were shelved and have not yet been reignited. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Barry Bannan