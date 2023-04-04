A look at Sheffield Wednesday’s League One form over the last 10 games as the promotion battle takes another twist

After a record-breaking unbeaten run, Sheffield Wednesday are now five games without a win in League One as their promotion fate has been taken out of their own hands.

The Owls sit top of the table on 80 points, ahead of Plymouth Argyle on goal difference and two points above Ipswich Town in third. South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley are five points adrift in fourth spot.

The three sides below the Owls, and the only trio with a realistic chance of catching Darren Moore’s side, all have a game in hand over Wednesday with just a handful of fixtures remaining.

Following a tough run of form for the Owls, we have looked at how the League One form table looks over the last 10 games - as it makes good reading for the likes of Barnsley and Ispwich with Wednesday and Derby County falling off the pace. Take a look...

24th: Oxford United - 3 points Wins: 0. Draws: 3. Losses: 7.

23rd: Forest Green Rovers - 5 points Wins: 1. Draws: 2. Losses: 7.

22nd: Morecambe - 6 poins Wins: 1. Draws: 3. Losses: 6.

21st: Cambridge United - 7 points Wins: 2. Draws: 1. Losses: 7.