The Owls’ U23s have had plenty of new faces come in and out over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, with Bullen looking to put together a team following the exit of several of his players on loan.

Wilson was named on the bench for Wednesday’s game against United’s U23s on Monday night, and came on in the second half. The centre back couldn’t help them back into the tie though, and Wednesday went on to lose 3-0.

Speaking about the 20-year-old defender after the game, ‘Bully’ said, “He’s on trial… I think he started at Sheffield United, but he’s been at Belper.

“It’s an area that we’ve needed more strength in depth, and we’ve needed cover with players like Brennan out on loan.

“He also brings a bit of physicality with his height, so he’s one that we’re looking at. It’s going to be a season of that - week in, week out - and to be honest we’re looking more towards next season.

“We want to improve the young lads we have by getting them experience and helping them get through it mentally, and then it’s more about building a squad for next season. This one’s been a bit of a write-off due - the first team has obviously been priority after relegation. And that’s fine – I’ve no problem with that, it’s no excuses.”

Lee Bullen has been dealing with a very inexperienced Sheffield Wednesday U23 side - and has brought Tom Wilson in on trial. (via SWFC)