Wednesday went down 3-0 to their young city rivals at Bramall Lane on Monday evening, and while there was no positives to take from the result, the performances of Luongo and Byers will have been pleasing the the onlooking Darren Moore – who had spoken to Lee Bullen about the length of time that the pair should play.

Speaking after the game, the Owls’ U23 boss, “It was an instruction from the manager that they’d get 45 minutes… I think it’s great for the younger players to get involved with them.

“I think any opportunity for a young, inexperienced group of players to get involved with the experienced ones is good. I think they (Luongo and Byers) played within themselves a bit, there was obviously a bit of rustiness, but also a lot of quality there. You can see the difference, absolutely.

“But I think it’ll be a big benefit to the manager to get them back. I’m obviously not putting words in his mouth in any way, but they might look to let them have a bit of time in the game against Harrogate Town maybe. That might be the next step. They’ll be a good addition to the squad, and give him more strength in midfield.”

Wednesday face Sunderland tonight in their latest League One fixture, before hosting Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and then taking on Harrogate in their final Papa John’s Trophy group game.