The Owls face the Black Cats on Tuesday evening as arguably the two biggest clubs in League One go head-to-head for the first time this season, but it’s going to be a tough game against a side wounded over the weekend in a 5-1 drubbing by Rotherham United.

Dunkley, who was Wednesday’s standout performer in their 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town, is expecting it to be difficult – but welcomes the challenge.

Speaking to the media over the weekend, the 29-year-old centre back said, "They are a big club, just like us, and they will be coming over to Hillsborough and will be well backed. We need to look forward to it. It is another different challenge.

"I would like to think it will be a good footballing game. They are a good side. We will do our analysis and we will see how we can exploit them.”

He also made mention of Wednesday’s home form, adding, "We have been good at home. We have only lost once. So it is a vital period for us.

“At Hillsborough, we have got the 12th man there because they are so loud and they will get behind us when we are doing well. The fans are vital and we need to try and get wins.”

Chey Dunkley wants Sheffield Wednesday to use their home advantage.