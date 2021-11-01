Wednesday’s manager, Darren Moore, and his coaching team were all present to see their youngsters in action, as were senior players such as Barry Bannan, Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass – and Moore’s opposite number, Slaviša Jokanović was also part of the crowd.

The big news from a Wednesday perspective were the starts given to both Massimo Luongo and George Byers on the back of pretty long-term injuries for the duo. It was all about getting some match fitness in their legs, and they’ll be pleased to have gotten 45 minutes at Bramall Lane as they eye a return to first team football.

Neither player looked to be struggling, and Luongo wasn’t shy to get stuck in despite it being his first game back – there was nothing he could do, however, as the hosts took an early lead in the 9th minute.

Joe Starbuck picked out Regan Slater with a deep cross, and the former Hull City loanee caressed it into the far post with a delightful side-foot volley past young Jack Hall. It was a pearler.

Some nice interplay before the break saw Will Trueman break through behind the Blades defence, but his cross was blocked, and David Agbontohoma’s header from the resulting corner was caught by Marcus Dewhurst.

Luongo and Byers made way at the break for trialist, Tom Wilson, and Jay Glover – the 45 minutes was deemed enough on their road to recovery.

Sheffield United's U23s beat Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane on Monday night. (Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Wednesday seemed to improve in the second half, and they got close to an equaliser as Paulo Aguas’ cross was deflected and nearly crept in.

Moments later though, United doubled their lead. Somewhat against the run of play captain Frankie Maguire found himself on the edge of the box, and lasered a low drive past Hall. 2-0.

And it got better for the hosts as Angello Capello chased down a short ball into the box – Hall’s clearance couldn’t clear him, and ricocheted into the goal. And United were three goals to the good.

It didn’t really feel like a 3-0 game, to be honest, but that’s exactly what it was. The Blades take the spoils in the first mini Steel City Derby of the season.

Massimo Luongo made it through 90 minutes for Sheffield Wednesday.