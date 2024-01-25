Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls’ play-off final hero has had a fruitful start to 2024 with three goals in four games this month, and in December he became the latest Wednesday player to manage 50 goal contributions in the club’s colours – he’s now at 54.

Windass has been used in various different positions in 2023/24, but he’s scored more goals from his preferred attacking midfield role than any other, and his form over the rest of the season could well play a huge role in whether Wednesday make a fist of staying up or not.

He’s now three off matching Fernando Forestieri’s tally of goals and assists (57 - 134 games), four off Adam Reach’s (58 - 230 games) and his next goal or assist will see him pass Jermaine Johnson (54 - 254 games), but for some there’s still a perception that he doesn’t work hard, or is less invested. It’s an idea that most statistical metrics will dispute, and he says that he cares as much as anybody.

Speaking to The Star recently the attacker said, “I’ve scored a lot of important goals since I came here, and bearing in mind some people still think I’m a striker, I’ve scored pretty consistently from the position that I play. I’m not here to blow my own trumpet, but I do think that sometimes perception is a big part of things.

“The way that I celebrate goals, I’m not always the one at the front kissing the badge or beating my chest - I’m quite reserved in that. I’m loud and I say stupid stuff sometimes, but yeah, I’m not always the one banging my chest going crazy. That’s just not me. I’m not saying lads who do do that are bad, I think it’s brilliant when that’s the way they are.

“But I think with me it gives a perception that I don’t care or whatever, but perception is not the reality and I know that - so that’s fine.”

