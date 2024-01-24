Dates confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday’s 2024/25 league campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls have a difficult few months ahead of them as they scrap for survival in the Championship, but it certainly won’t be an easy task given their horror start to the campaign and a number of tough results of late.

But whether it’s in the second tier or League One, the English Football League has confirmed when next season will start and finish for EFL clubs, as well as details over other cup competitions.

A statement from the league read, “Following consideration by the EFL Board, the League can today confirm the fixture schedule for the 2024/25 season with kick-off set to take place over the weekend of 10/11 August 2024, with the regular League campaign ending on May 3, 2025.

“The 46 rounds of League matches will take place across 33 weekends, 9 midweeks and 4 Bank Holidays in the Championship, with Leagues One and Two playing over 36 weekends, 6 midweeks and 4 Bank Holidays.

“The Cup and Trophy competitions remain in their current formats with the Carabao Cup beginning in mid-August and the Group Stage of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, involving League One, League Two and 16 invited under-21 Premier League teams, starting in early September. The Sky Bet Play-Offs will take place over the 2025 May Bank Holiday Weekend.”