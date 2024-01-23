Big away crowd set for Sheffield Wednesday as tickets sell out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls aren’t selling tickets for the Grandstand or the Kop as they take on Coventry for the second time in a week on Friday night, with only spots in the North and South Stands available for home supporters to purchase.

For the visitors, though, they will be bringing thousands of their fans from the West Midlands to South Yorkshire, and with their full allocation of over 4,000 tickets already being snapped up by fans hoping to see their impressive run of form continue.

A statement from the Sky Blues confirmed the news, saying, “Coventry City's full allocation for our Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round tie at Sheffield Wednesday is now sold-out… We have sold a full allocation of 4,083 tickets - we will not receive any more.”

The game between the two sides on Saturday was one of the biggest Hillsborough crowds of the season with 28,129 people turning out for the Owls’ 2-1 defeat, however there will be nowhere near that many present this Friday evening when the two teams kick off at 7.45pm.