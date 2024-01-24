Loanee thanks Sheffield Wednesday following exit – awaits debut elsewhere
Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Devis Vasquez, thanked the club for his time on loan, saying he learned from the ‘good and bad’.
Vasquez had a difficult time at Hillsborough, coming on board over the summer after being signed by Xisco for his new-look Owls side, however following the Spaniards departure he fell out of favour and never returned.
The 25-year-old remained part of the first team setup under Danny Röhl, but it soon became clear that there would be an attempt to terminate his loan from AC Milan when the January transfer window rolled around – last week they managed to do so.
Ascoli, in Serie B, came along to make sure he wasn’t in limbo for long, and the same day that his exit from Middlewood Road was confirmed it was announced that he would be heading down into the Italian second tier.
The shot-stopper took to Instagram in the last few days, saying, “Six months where I learned from good and bad moments. I just want to thanks to all my teammates, all the staff for always supporting me and thanks to all the people who helped me to be better every day. Thanks, Sheffield Wednesday.”
Vasquez was straight into the matchday squad as Ascoli faced Bari at the weekend, however remained an unused substitute as Emiliano Viviano kept his place. The Colombian will be hoping to usurp him as soon as possible though in an attempt to get his season back on track.
The Italian club are currently third bottom in the table, and are four points off climbing out of the relegation/play-off places.