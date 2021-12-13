Sheffield Wednesday's Jack Hunt given credit by EFL after Crewe Alexandra win

Sheffield Wednesday's Jack Hunt was named in the latest League One Team of the Week.

The 31-year-old put in a fine performance for the Owls as they ran out 2-0 winners over Crewe Alexandra on Saturday to make it 12 games unbeaten in the third tier, and was the man who put the ball on a sixpence for Lee Gregory to head home the second goal of the afternoon.

Hunt was making his 18th appearance of the season in League One following his return to Hillsborough at the start of the campaign, and rewarded Darren Moore for his decision to put him in the starting XI.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aside from his assist, the wide-man also had several other strong stats on the day - including a 100% tackle success and aerial duel ratio, with only Barry Bannan (3) making more key passes than the defender (2).

Hunt also made three interceptions, three clearances and was second to Bannan in terms of touches (78) from a Wednesday player at Gresty Road.

Wednesday’s players have been relatively regular names in both the EFL and League One Team of the Week – which is decided based on WhoScored.com’s stats – over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, and Hunt will be eager to make sure his name is on there a few more times before things come to an end next year.