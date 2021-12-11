Goals from Bannan and Lee Gregory either side of a remarkable double save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell to keep out Chris Porter after a penalty secured the victory at Gresty Road, with Wednesday moving up to seventh place in League One.
It was a professional, no frills, performance for the most part – and a deserving three points.
Here’s how we rated the Owls players after this afternoon’s encounter:
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 8
The goalkeeper didn’t have too much to do to be fair, but what he did do was superb. Saved Porter’s penalty but also made a remarkable stop from the follow-up. Another good showing for him.
2. Jack Hunt - 8
A really good showing from the wide player, who not only assisted the second goal but also did some really good work defensively as well.
3. Ciaran Brennan - 7
The youngster hardly put a foot wrong all game, and was spraying some lovely passes when given the chance. Doesn’t look out of place despite his young age.
4. Liam Palmer - 7
Another tidy performance from one of Wednesday’s most consistent players this season. Did nothing spectacular, but was a steady performer as he played his part in another clean sheet.
