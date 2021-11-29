Sheffield Wednesday’s injury latest as Owls move through selection crisis

The Owls have put together a solid run of form lately, going 10 games without defeat in League One and maintaining their place in and around the Play-Off places in recent weeks.

But it’s been a long time since Moore has had his full complement available for selection, and it appears that it’ll be a while before some of his key players are back in contention once again.

Dominic Iorfa (hip) had to undergo surgery and is only expected back in the new year, Sam Hutchinson (Achilles) may return next month – however a date has not been given, while Lewis Gibson (muscular) has returned to Everton and could only be back in 2022.

Elsewhere, Marvin Johnson and Dennis Adeniran (both hamstring) are working their way back to fitness at Middlewood Road, and while they could be back sooner than the others, they still need more time to get back into contention. The Owls boss suggested that no injured players will be back for the next game.

Liam Palmer and George Byers both missed the visit of Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday due to illness, however Moore said they may be back available for the next game. Whether the Papa John’s Trophy game against Hartlepool United comes too soon remains to be seen.

Despite all the injury issues, there’s been good news for the Owls following the return of Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass, both of whom have shone in the Wednesday setup since their return to the first team.