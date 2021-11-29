The Chairboys were 1-0 up when the game was stopped for just under 10 minutes due to a confrontation in the stands that led to both medical teams being called over, and Ainsworth’s side weren’t able to regain control after the break as Wednesday piled on the pressure before grabbing an equaliser late in the first half.

Goals from Josh Windass and Jordan Obita in the second half of the game saw the spoils shared as Wycombe remained joint top of League One and Wednesday fell out of the Play-Off positions – despite making it 10 league games unbeaten with another draw at home.

Things could have been different if it hadn’t been for the break in play according to Ainsworth, however, who insists that it was detrimental to his side.

Speaking to the club’s media team after the game, the Wycombe boss said, “We really thought that that played a big part… The momentum changed. We talk a lot about momentum in football, and we were definitely on the ascendancy as we were playing some fantastic stuff on the edge of the box, but after the break, we seemed to lose it a little bit.

"It was one of those things but we dealt with that and Wednesday came out and looked good, with their goal on half-time was really disappointing for us. But to come back the way we did was fantastic.”

Ainsworth also spoke about how Wednesday were able to make changes ahead of the tie, something he felt like he couldn’t do, saying, “There were players who were playing that had been patched up, and there’s a few legs that need resting.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth felt the incident in the first half affected their game against Sheffield Wednesday. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

“We haven’t got the ability to change up the way that Darren Moore did. Before the game he made plenty of changes in his team - but I haven’t got the ability to do that. But I don’t want the ability to do it - I’m really happy with where we are.”