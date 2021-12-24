Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘incredible’ fans saluted in heartfelt Christmas message

Wednesdayites were due to turn up in their numbers on Sunday as the Owls played host to Burton Albion in what would have been their first home game on December 26th since back in 2015 – however Covid-19 cases on both sides meant that the game had to be postponed.

Moore has been constant in his praise of the Wednesday faithful, and he has urged them all to take care over the festive period during what is an extremely uncertain period for everyone.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club’s official website after the Burton game was called off, Moore said, “As we all continue to work through this situation the best we possibly can, I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone associated with our wonderful club a very happy Christmas.

“First and foremost take good care of yourselves with all your loved ones this Christmas. Society is again going through an extremely tough time and above all else, good health and safety must come first…

“My message is clear and I sincerely mean every word – you really do this club so proud and I thank every single one of you for the love you give. In terms of what we are all living with right now, football can be a great escape and we know that comes with cost and sacrifice. Your dedication, the way you follow your team up and down the country, the commitments you make following your team… It’s incredible really.

“So please stay safe over this period, stay together, enjoy your Christmas time with your families and friends and we all look forward to the next time we meet.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans have come out in their numbers this season.