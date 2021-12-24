Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘incredible’ fans saluted in heartfelt Christmas message
Darren Moore has paid tribute to Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘incredible’ fans after it was confirmed that there will be no game on Boxing Day this year.
Wednesdayites were due to turn up in their numbers on Sunday as the Owls played host to Burton Albion in what would have been their first home game on December 26th since back in 2015 – however Covid-19 cases on both sides meant that the game had to be postponed.
Moore has been constant in his praise of the Wednesday faithful, and he has urged them all to take care over the festive period during what is an extremely uncertain period for everyone.
Speaking to the club’s official website after the Burton game was called off, Moore said, “As we all continue to work through this situation the best we possibly can, I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone associated with our wonderful club a very happy Christmas.
“First and foremost take good care of yourselves with all your loved ones this Christmas. Society is again going through an extremely tough time and above all else, good health and safety must come first…
“My message is clear and I sincerely mean every word – you really do this club so proud and I thank every single one of you for the love you give. In terms of what we are all living with right now, football can be a great escape and we know that comes with cost and sacrifice. Your dedication, the way you follow your team up and down the country, the commitments you make following your team… It’s incredible really.
“So please stay safe over this period, stay together, enjoy your Christmas time with your families and friends and we all look forward to the next time we meet.”
Wednesday are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run in League One that stretches back to early October, however will no doubt be tested at The Stadium of Light when they go up against Lee Johnson’s side – who haven’t lost in seven league matches and are currently in third place.